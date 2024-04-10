Nathan Wade Accused Of Cutting Alimony Payments To Ex-Wife

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 01: Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sits in court during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:22 AM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade has been accused of refusing to provide payments for his wife’s emergency medical operations, rent, or child support for their two children.

“Nathan Wade is pleading poverty since losing his prosecutor role in the Donald Trump election fraud case,” New York Post reported.

On an application for citation of contempt that was filed with the Cobb County Superior Court on April 3rd, Wade was accused of neglecting previously agreed upon payments for his former spouse.

Wade had been appointed as a special prosecutor by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis to investigate allegations against former President Donald Trump over alleged election interference in 2020.

Following a 2.5-year investigation, Wade, who reportedly received nearly $700,000 for his work, worked towards the indictment of Trump and eighteen other people in August 2023.

Nathan and Jocelyn Wade had been married since June 21st, 1997, until they separated on August 15th of 2021.

Nathan filed for a divorce on November 2nd, 2021, which is reportedly just one day after he was hired by Fulton County.

Jocelyn had filed a motion in September of 2023 to reopen a case saying Nathan had extravagant spending habits and inadequate financial support.

As a result, Nathan Wade disclosed credit card statements in December that revealed non-work-related expenses which involved Willis. Amid the discovery, one of Trump’s co-defendants, Michael Roman, filed a motion seeking the disqualification of Willis and her team on the interference case due to her “improper” relationship with Wade.

At first, Willis and Wade remained silent about the charges and did not confirm or deny the reported relationship. Jocelyn Wade served Willis with a notice of deposition on January 8th. In response, Willis charged Joycelyn with meddling in the Trump legal matter.

The Wades settled their divorce out-of-court before Willis was set to testify.

Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court then oversaw several days of testimony regarding Roman’s initial motion and motions of other defendants, including Trump.

Nathan and Willis defended their innocence, claiming that neither their relationship nor their participation in the Georgia election meddling case brought them any financial gain.

Judge McAfee decided after these proceedings that in order for the case to move forward, Willis or Nathan had to recuse themselves. In his decision, McAfee stated that Wade’s unconvincing justification for the false interrogatories he submitted in his impending divorce suggested a willingness on his part to improperly conceal his relationship with Willis.

He also noted that there was still a “odor of mendacity” surrounding the case. Nathan then resigned from his position just hours after the ruling was finalized.

Joycelyn’s urgent need for medical procedures, such as an ultrasound, colonoscopy, and endoscopy, is highlighted in the most recent filing. Despite a court order requiring him to pay the healthcare provider directly, Nathan allegedly told his ex-wife to pay the bills herself and that he would reimburse her later.

Nathan is also accused of discounting financial support for their children when he allegedly informed their daughter, who is currently in college, that he would not cover her rent or living expenses any longer. The filing stated that he only told his daughter on the day that her rent was due and reneged on his commitment to pay for her MCAT expenses.

Even though Nathan had promised to cover their son’s expenses to obtain a visa, he also informed their son he will need to seek financial support from his mother.

Joycelyn claims that since she is now raising all of their children, Nathan’s sudden termination of support has left her in severe financial hardship, with a monthly income of less than $1,000.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Nathan owes Joycelyn’s financial advisor at least $15,000, and his failure to pay the outstanding balance has exacerbated the financial strain.

