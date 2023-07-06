Two firefighters die while fighting fire on New Jersey ship

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:06 AM – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Two New Jersey firefighters were killed, and several others were injured overnight while fighting a fire on a cargo ship in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on the ship, which was at Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal. The ship, the Grande Coaster Eadoiroi, was carrying around 5,000 cars, multiple of which had caught on fire.

After firefighters responded to the scene, they attempted to extinguish the fire, which by then had spread to multiple levels. However, they were pushed back by the extreme heat, according to Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson.

The two firefighters, Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, and Augusto Acabou, 45, had been initially reported missing before they were confirmed to have died in the blaze.

“Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure,” Jackson told ABC7.

As of 5:30 a.m. the fire was under control and firefighting operations were mostly finished, however crews were continuing to monitor the ship.

“I saw acts of bravery and comradery today that are unparalleled. And it’s very, very, very traumatic for all of us,” Mayor Ras Baraka said, according to CBS.

Along with the two deaths, almost a dozen other firefighters had been treated for various injuries that were sustained while battling the fire according to the Newark Fire Department.

According to ABC News, officials said that the investigators do not yet know the cause of the fire, however, investigation are underway.

Fire departments in the region offered their condolences to the Newark department.

“The FDNY mourns with the Newark Fire Department after the loss of two Firefighters who were killed while bravely fighting a fire in the Port of Newark early this morning,” the New York City Fire Department said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the Newark Fire Department and the families of the two fallen Firefighters.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts