TSA Busts Woman Carrying 82 Fireworks, Knives, And Other Banned Items

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:22 PM – Monday, December 23, 2024

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Los Angeles International Airport stopped a traveler from bringing “a surprising number of prohibited items” on a Philadelphia-bound flight, including dozens of fireworks and multiple weapons, officials said.

The incident unfolded at around 10 p.m. on December 15th when security officers flagged a woman who had put her carry-on bag through the x-ray machine at Terminal 4, according to the agency.

The TSA officer “was shocked” to find that the bag contained “82 consumer grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and one canister of pepper spray,” according to a TSA statement on Friday.

However, it wasn’t immediately clear if the traveler was arrested or barred from boarding her flight to Philadelphia.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages said in a statement. “This traveler should have followed TSA’s tried and true advice – unpack your bag before you pack it to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” Pantages continued. “We are in the midst of the holiday travel season when security checkpoints will be busy everywhere. Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

