Bill Clinton Hospitalized, Spokesperson Says

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:31 PM – Monday, December 23, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized, a spokesperson has stated.

According to Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, the former president has been checked into a D.C. hospital for “testing and observation after developing a fever.”

“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Ureña wrote on X. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

In 2021, Clinton was also hospitalized for an infection that had reached his blood. He was released after six days.

