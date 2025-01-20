Trumps And Vances Attend Private Church Service

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
6:36 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025
Donald Trump was spotted for the first time on Election Day arriving to a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC.
In addition to Trump and his wife Melania attending the service, they were joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, and by Trump’s children and grandchildren.
The tradition of the morning worship service on Inauguration Day dates back to 1933, when Franklin Roosevelt was president.
When asked how he was feeling on Monday, Trump said that he’s feeling “great.”
After the church service, the Trumps and Vances will head to the White House to have tea with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
