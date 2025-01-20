Trumps And Vances Attend Private Church Service

Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are greeted by Rev. Robert W. Fisher as they arrive for services at St. John’s Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:36 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Donald Trump was spotted for the first time on Election Day arriving to a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC.

In addition to Trump and his wife Melania attending the service, they were joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, and by Trump’s children and grandchildren.

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance (L) during a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The tradition of the morning worship service on Inauguration Day dates back to 1933, when Franklin Roosevelt was president.

When asked how he was feeling on Monday, Trump said that he’s feeling “great.”

After the church service, the Trumps and Vances will head to the White House to have tea with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

