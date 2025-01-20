Harris Welcomes Vance At The White House

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
6:53 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025
Vice President Kamala Harris has welcomed Vice President-elect JD Vance to the White House.
On Monday, alongside her husband Doug Emhoff, Harris greeted Vance and his wife Usha Vance upon their arrival to the presidential residence.
While Harris upheld tradition by inviting the incoming vice president to the White House for pre-inauguration tea, she deviated from tradition by not extending an invitation for Vance to visit the vice-presidential residence at the Naval Observatory.
