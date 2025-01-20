Harris Welcomes Vance At The White House

(L-R) Usha Vance, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:53 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris has welcomed Vice President-elect JD Vance to the White House.

On Monday, alongside her husband Doug Emhoff, Harris greeted Vance and his wife Usha Vance upon their arrival to the presidential residence.

While Harris upheld tradition by inviting the incoming vice president to the White House for pre-inauguration tea, she deviated from tradition by not extending an invitation for Vance to visit the vice-presidential residence at the Naval Observatory.

