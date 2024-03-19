Trump Wouldn’t Protect Prince Harry For Lying On Visa Application

Prince Harry arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:05 PM – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Donald Trump says Prince Harry won’t get special treatment if he’s re-elected president.

In an interview with Nigel Farage on Tuesday, Trump said “appropriate action” would need to be taken if it’s found out that the British royal lied about his drug use on his U.S. visa application.

Prince Harry has faced legal issues about his immigration status ever since he revealed in his memoir that he’s taken mushrooms, cocaine and marijuana. Under normal circumstances, partaking in those substances would disqualify an individual from qualifying for a U.S. visa.

Trump didn’t specify what he meant by “appropriate action” against the prince. However, he has alluded to the fact that his administration would likely not just turn a blind eye.

Trump said he wouldn’t protect Harry because the prince unforgivably betrayed Queen Elizabeth and talked so horribly about her right before her passing.

