Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ That Mike Pence Isn’t Endorsing Him For President

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to vote in Florida’s primary election at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:47 PM – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump dismissed the comments of former vice president Mike Pence about not supporting his presidential bid in 2024.

“I couldn’t care less,” Trump said when asked about Mike Pence’s announcement that he would not be endorsing him.

“We need patriots. We need strong people in our country. Our country is going downhill very fast, very rapidly,” said Trump, who had been casting his ballot in the Florida GOP primary. “We need strong people in this country. We don’t need weak people.”

While citing a number of ideological differences and accusations against the former GOP president regarding January 6th, 2021, Pence declared on Friday that he could not “in good conscience” support his two-term running partner.

“The conservative movement is coming to a crossroads,” Pence stated. “I intend to go forward fighting for the foundational conservative principles our movement has always extolled.”

With Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee in November, an anticipated rematch with current Democrat President Joe Biden is scheduled.

Throughout their time in the White House, Pence was an unwaveringly devoted vice president to Trump. However, during Pence’s 2024 GOP primary campaign, which ended in October due to his lack of likeability and inability to garner support from the Republican base, Pence became one of the president’s most vocal detractors.

Pence has been vocal for almost two years now, expressing that Trump “did not have the authority to reject the results of the 2020 election” on January 6th, 2021.

Pence declared at the beginning of his campaign that Trump’s alleged acts on January 6th rendered him ineligible.

However, previous tweets by Trump, which were deleted by Twitter’s old moderators after claiming that he was “inciting violence,” asserted that Trump wanted his fans and supporters to remain both peaceful and to respect authorities. This prompted confusion, as Pence seems to be regurgitating similar jargon and talking points as Trump’s left-wing detractors.

Left-leaning media outlet NPR reported in 2021, “Among the tweets that Twitter removed from public view was a video addressed to the mob that violently swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. In the video, Trump said he loved those supporters, even as he told them to go home.”

Pence seems to be taking a more stubborn approach of confusing these past events, with some accusing the former VP of being jealous that his campaign did not garner even close to the same amount of support as Trump’s has.

However, in November, Pence also declared that he would not be supporting Biden either. Pence’s X (Twitter) bio reads: “Husband, Father, Grandfather, Christian, Conservative, Republican—In That Order.”

