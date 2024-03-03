Trump Wins Michigan And Idaho Caucuses

(Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

9:20 AM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Former United States President Donald Trump has won the Michigan and Idaho Republican caucuses.

After winning the Iowa and Missouri caucuses and securing a landslide of delegates at the party convention in Michigan on Saturday, Trump proceeded with his march toward the Republican candidacy.

Trump gained the support of every delegate at stake on Saturday, increasing his lead to 247 over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s 24.

For a candidate to be guaranteed the Republican nomination, they must obtain 1,215 delegates.

Trump won the Republican caucuses on Saturday in Michigan and Idaho. All three of these states will get delegates for the GOP presidential candidacy.

Nikki Haley is still chasing her first victory.

Both in Missouri, where there were 54 Republican delegates available, and in Michigan, where there were 39 delegates up for grabs on Saturday, Trump emerged victorious in both contests.

This was on top of the twelve at-large delegates that Trump secured during Tuesday’s Republican primaries in Michigan.

Trump won all 32 delegates in Idaho as well.

With his three victories on Saturday, Trump now has 247 delegates nationwide, while Haley has 24 delegates.

The District of Columbia GOP caucus is the next contest on Sunday. Super Tuesday is scheduled for this upcoming week which will be the biggest voting day of the year outside of the November election, with 16 states and American Samoa holding primaries.

