Trump Wins Missouri Republican Caucuses

(Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:34 AM – Saturday, March 2, 2024

Donald Trump has won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, taking home another victory.

On Saturday, Trump won the Missouri Republican caucuses against Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), who is still seeking her first election-season win.

The only people who could enter the caucuses were those who took an oath to support the Missouri Republican Party. A law passed in 2022 replaced the state’s traditional primary with caucuses.

Sunday in the District of Columbia is the next item on the Republican calendar.

Super Tuesday is scheduled for two days later, the biggest voting day of the year outside of the November election, with 16 states and American Samoa holding primaries.

Results for Michigan and Idaho, who are also voting on Saturday, have not yet been released.

