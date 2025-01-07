Trump Warns Of ‘Serious Tariffs’ On Canada And Proposes Renaming Gulf Of Mexico To ‘Gulf Of America’

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:33 PM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

On Tuesday, as he expressed frustration regarding Mexico’s trade and immigration practices, President-elect Donald Trump told reporters that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump suggested. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.” “And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers.”

Shortly after Trump’s comments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) declared that she would promptly propose a measure renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” she wrote on X. “I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!”

Trump made the remarks while lamenting the significant trade deficit between the United States and Canada and Mexico. Since winning the election in November, he has expressed similar worries and promised to impose high tariffs on both of the United States’ neighbors.

“Canada is subsidized to the tune of about $200 billion a year, plus other things. They don’t essentially have a military. They have a very small military. They rely on our military. It’s all fine, but they got to pay for that,” Trump said during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I have so many great [Canadian] friends. One of them is the great one, [hockey player] Wayne Gretzky. I said, ‘Run for prime minister. You’ll win. It’ll take two seconds.’ But he said, ‘Well, am I going to run for prime minister or governor?’” Trump continued.

In recent months, Trump has also discussed his tariff proposals with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump reminded Americans that although it has some aesthetic vacation spots, Mexico is still a “very dangerous place” that is “essentially run by the cartels” on Tuesday. Following Trudeau’s resignation announcement on Monday, Trump also proposed that Canada and the United States combine.

During a Monday shoot out this week, ten suspected criminals were killed and three police officers were injured. It was a back-and-forth fight between between security personnel and gunmen in one of Mexico’s most violent states, according to authorities, CBS News reported.

Additionally, Mexico owes the United States water under a 1944 treaty. The treaty requires Mexico to pay the U.S. 1.75 million acre-feet of water every five years, NewsNation reported.

(Photo via: Statista.com)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!