Only Klaus Schwab Knows For Sure

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

It’s Davos Time.

Hell, the Meistersinger, Herr Dr. Klaus Schwab even moved this year’s date to accommodate the one person he said he, “would never invite back.” So, will the newly minted Leader of the Free World, for his second act, show just a few days after his own U.S. inauguration? Davos is circulating a rumor — that he will.

From January 2024, high in the eastern alpine highlands of Graubünden Canton, Switzerland the world’s foremost global elitists will convene, yet again, for the 55th time, to take the pulse on the zeitgeist of our times.

Every wannabe, has-been, and some notorious (third) world leaders and their money laundering bankers, and a few aspirant CEOs, and ministers of this and that, will fly by private aircraft, to make the world safe for …?

For themselves, their plans for a Great Reset, the next pandemic, transhumanism — their in-vogue ideology, and in fear of one: Donald J. Trump, the single persona they all detest.

Take a look at this year’s guest list, which was forwarded to me and many in the press, as a tease.

It is full of big or shrinking names, from roughly 125 countries, not just the G-20, either. All the heads of UN international organizations will of course be there. Names like Gates, Soros, and Harari, are habitual repeaters. They can’t stay off the sauce or the power trip of going to the heights and being seen.

The Chinese have a massive delegation to sell their ascendancy and world domination. The poor and “shithole” states are there to try and snatch some headline or get more aid.

More medium-sized companies you never heard of but are willing to pay the million-dollar admission membership fee, will show. And as always, the so-called “changemakers” will be there — in force. Social justice warriors and people like, Greta and Al Gore, yet again will scream angry doomsday scenarios.

There are always Hollywood celebs, rock stars like Bono, and some Swamy preaching Kungian “global ethics,” boiling down all the great religious traditions into just a few easy homogenous words. The big surprise is how many Swiss officials are on the list, from every crevasse in that secretive country. What’s in it for them? The Swiss foot the bill in part and spring for security since it makes them feel important and puts them at the center of the universe for a few short days a year. It is their country brand they are foisting, after all. Kleptocrats and oligarchs — please send us your billions, we have kept it safe for centuries.

And what is to be served up this time around?

More of the “same old stuff.” The gulf between hopes and fears will provide a context for a world in conflict. Geo and econ uncertainty will shroud the faculty lounge of Davos Man (and a few women) this year. Trade wars looming, cultural polarization, and sickening climate anxiety, abound. In the Wasteland, neither neoliberalism nor soft progressive socialism can any longer hold.

Don’t worry, be a little happy or high, have a schnapps or three, innovation and technology will save us—or at least a sliver of us, not the masses. Davos is decidedly not for the unwashed deplorables, remember. AI, quantum computing, and biotech are gleefully on the way. They will boost productivity, allow some of us to live much, much longer, perhaps forever, and improve our standards and forestall the coming WEF cyborgs.

Fear not, the record of democracies disruptions which have been growing and now set afire by the likes of Trump and his look-alikes, are giving way to a yet another Schwabian “new era.”

WEF is less than pessimistic this year, more realistic, and believes its leaders must simply “re-group”. Collaboration needs to meet the challenges and the onslaught head-on. The 2025 theme is, “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.”

Schwab (recently accused of hanky-panky with female staff and having a toxic workplace) has discovered a new inflection point, as he readies for forced retirement, at age 86. As a finale, he is shouting from his podium, “Societal Revolution can elevate humanity not, fracture it.” So profound, it must be quoted, over and over, with a thick German accent.

The impresario and his cult are now repackaging DEI, CRT, ESG, and Climate Change to “safeguard the planet.” By rebuilding trust (in the global elites, who know better) they can bring about the long-awaited multipolar, de-dollarized world, where “stakeholder” socialism will defeat naughty and hegemonic America and usher in new and better, Davosian solutions.

If President Trump does decide to play the game and flies to the Swiss mountains for a few hours, here is what he could tell those assembled in his most unvarnished form.

The World Economic Forum should immediately be replaced by the America First Forum. Your time is up. Woke is dead. DEI is over. Your grifting came to an end with my election. There will be no more fake ESG or climate hoaxing. We are going to drill baby drill. Borders matter and ours is closed to invasion. Come and partake in our tax bonanza, do invest in America. We will end all wars, go to Mars, and tariffs will be my favorite word. Unless there is reciprocal trade, you pay for your defense, and stop ripping us off, there will be hell to pay. Take Note: America is back, we are great again. Your Globalism is kaput.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch a scholar-diplomat-strategist, was a professor at Yale and Oxford and is the author of some 18 books. His best-selling memoir, Davos, Aspen, and Yale: My Life Behind the Elite Curtain as a Global Sherpa, has a tell-all chapter on his experiences at the World Economic Forum and on its executive board.

