Trump Unveils $400 ‘Never Surrender’ High-Top Sneakers At Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump holds gold Trump sneakers at Sneaker Con Philadelphia, an event popular among sneaker collectors, in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:42 AM – Monday, February 19, 2024

With Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battles, the former President revealed $400 official “Never Surrender” sneakers at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con event last week.

The 45th president debuted a line of tennis shoes called ‘Trump Sneakers’ during his speech at the Sneaker convention event that hosts the biggest sneaker heads across America.

The shoe lineup consists of two pairs. The more expensive shoe is the gold-colored high-top with the letter “T” on the side panel, starting at $399.

At least 10 of the gold pairs of sneakers were “randomly autographed by Trump,” according to the website.

Additionally, the other pair is a mid-top model that comes in two colors. The lace less shoes will be available in red and white colors and will cost $199.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years,” Trump said on Saturday. “And I think it’s gonna be a big success. Your influences have been very positive. They’ve been real influences and they love it and they love what we’ve done.”

Furthermore, the website where shoes can be purchased, also has Victory 47 Cologne and Victory 47 Perfume, which goes for $99 each.

However, none of the items that were displayed at Sneaker Con are connected to Trump’s presidential campaign or the Trump Organization, according to the website.

