Democrat Rep Says Trump Would ‘Hand The Keys Over To Putin’ If Re-Elected: Disproven Russian Collusion Conspiracy Lives On

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trumpon December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:10 AM – Monday, February 19, 2024

Democrat Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin claimed that former President Donald Trump would “hand the keys over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event that he is reelected, highlighting the fact that many Democrat officials still maintain the false narrative regarding Russia colluding with the Trump campaign to win the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement

However, Special Counsel John Durham of the Justice Department concluded that there was no evidence of Russian meddling in the election, and it also denounced the FBI for initiating a comprehensive inquiry on the basis of “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.”

On his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated his assertion that the report revealed the “crime of the century” and he labeled the Russia probe as a disproven “Democrat Hoax.” However, Democrat politicians like Slotkin or California Rep. Adam Schiff, have still doubled down and maintained that Trump colluded with Russia even though there is no proof to their claims.

If Trump is re-elected for president in November, Slotkin (D-Mich.) stated that Ukraine’s fate in its war with Russia would be sealed, and that Putin would most likely continue dominating.

On Friday, Slotkin, 47, made the statement on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“And I don’t know why anyone would say [Putin would be] done after he’s gone into Ukraine,” Slotkin stated. “I do think he’s hedging and wanting to see if Donald Trump wins the election. My sense is Donald Trump would hand the keys over to Putin. Why fight when you can just get the keys from a new American president?”

According to Slotkin, the objective of this year is to give Ukrainians the right to self-defense “until we get through this election.”

The Michigan Representative added that if the former president wins, Putin will be “thrilled” and “looking to negotiate over Ukraine as soon as possible” with Trump.

In addition, Slotkin, criticized Republicans who have refused to provide aid to Ukraine.

A $95 billion foreign aid package was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, but the supplemental is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled House.

“And it’s hard to explain sometimes, right, I admit that,” Slotkin declared. “Why is it important for us to be engaged in a place like Ukraine? But you either pay now by providing arms to the Ukrainians, or you’re going to pay 10 times more in not just treasure, but also blood if he goes into North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). So, it just highlights all of it this week.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!