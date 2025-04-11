Trump Threatens Mexico With Tariffs And Sanctions For ‘Stealing’ Water From Texas Farmers

Farmer Randy Edwards, 64, fixes a broken barn fence on February 23, 2023 in Quemado, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:29 PM – Friday, April 11, 2025

President Donald Trump recently halted all water shipments to Tijuana after accusing Mexico of “Stealing” water from Texas farmers after failing to honor their obligation to provide Rio Grande water under the 1944 Water Treaty.

In a Tuesday Truth Social post, President Trump revealed that Mexico owes Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water, while also threatening to enact tariffs and potentially even sanctions.

“Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers,” Trump wrote.

“THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers. Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico complies with the 1944 Water Treaty. My agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!” he added.

The 1944 Water Treaty required Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the United States every five years through the Rio Grande, and in return the United States delivers 1.5 million acre-feet annually from the Colorado River.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded, explaining that a three-year drought has complicated the situation.

“Yesterday, a comprehensive proposal was sent to the Undersecretary of the U.S. Department of State to address the water supply to Texas under the 1944 treaty, which includes very short-term actions. This has been a three-year drought, and to the extent water is available, Mexico has been complying. The International Boundary and Water Commission has continued its work to identify mutually beneficial solutions,” she wrote in an X post.

Sheinbaum went on to claim that she is confident a solution between the two nations will be worked out.

“I have instructed the Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, to immediately contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of State. I am confident that, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached,” she added.

Texas farmers in the citrus industry are largely reliant on water from Mexico as a drought in the region has negatively affected water availability.

Additionally, The Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs revealed that it was denying a request to deliver water to Tijuana due to the breach in agreement on the Mexican side.

“Mexico’s continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture – particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley,” the agency wrote in an X post last month. “As a result, today for the first time, the US will deny Mexico’s non-treaty request for a special delivery channel for Colorado River water to be delivered to Tijuana.”

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has been outspoken on the issue, called the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs’ decision “excellent.”

“As I said yesterday, this option is absolutely what the Trump administration needs to pressure Mexico to fulfill its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty,” Cruz wrote in an X post. “Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico’s noncompliance. I will work with the Trump administration to pressure Mexico into complying and to get water to Texas farmers.”

