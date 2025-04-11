Butler Man Known Online As ‘Mr Satan’ Charged After Threatening To Murder President Trump And Elon Musk

President Donald Trump offers his hand to Elon Musk back stage (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:46 PM – Friday, April 11, 2025

Federal officials revealed on Friday that a Butler County man is facing charges after threatening to kill President Donald Trump and various other federal officials.

The unsealed federal charges reveal that the suspect, 32-year-old Shawn Monper, threatened to “assassinate [Trump] myself.”

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that the FBI received information pertaining to threats made against government officials by a YouTube user who goes by the name “Mr Satan.”

“Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way,” Monper allegedly wrote on YouTube in February.

“Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0,” Monper continued, according to authorities.

The threats reportedly began in January, and continued up until April 5th. Federal investigators were then able to determine that the user “Mr Satan” was located at an address in Western Pennsylvania, leading them to believe Monper was behind the account.

The investigation also revealed that Monper acquired a firearms permit following President Trump’s inauguration, corroborating his internet comments where he announced that he “bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

“I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo,” he reportedly wrote. “Eventually im going to do a mass shooting.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the FBI and local law enforcement officials for proactively stepping in before Monper was able to act on his threats.

“I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans,” Bondi stated.

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment,” she added.

