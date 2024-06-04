Trump: These Are Dark Days

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

12:58 PM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has railed against his conviction in New York, calling it a sham.

In a series of videos shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said the world is laughing at America.

He claimed that there is mounting evidence that all of the lawsuits brought against him were conceived of and coordinated by the White House and the Department of Justice.

In the videos, Trump called on Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box this fall.

He went on to confirm his plans to appeal the conviction by saying he will fight all the way up to the Supreme Court.

