Trump Team Outlines Perks For 2nd Inauguration Donors

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, speaks during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:15 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign has outlined its perks for high-end donors for his second inauguration.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, Trump is raising money for his inauguration in increments as high as $2 million. There are no limits on the donations that can be made to the Trump committee, but gifts of $200 or more are disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

The perks for donors include separate dinners with the president-elect and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, as well as tickets to other highly exclusive events.

The Hill reported that the schedule of inaugural-related events had been sent out to donors on Monday.

A flier titled “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits” lists five levels of benefits and the advantages of donating $1 million or raising $2 million for the event.

The most expensive package includes access to a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” on Saturday, which will feature “high-profile speakers.”

The Times reported that donors who reach that elite level will receive up to a half-dozen tickets to eight inaugural events from January 17th-20th.

Other perks reported include:

“A reception with cabinet picks. Dinner with Vance and his wife, Usha, on Jan. 18. An interfaith service on Jan. 19. An “elegant and intimate” dinner with Trump and his wife, Melania, on Jan. 19. Six tickets each to attend a black-tie “Starlight Ball” with the Trumps and Vances on Monday night,” Newsmax reported.

Those who donate at least $500,000 or raise $1 million will receive four tickets to access a Saturday rally and Cabinet reception, the Sunday service and candlelight dinner, and the Monday Ball.

Meanwhile, members who donate $250,000 or raise $500,000 would have access to the same events, but they only receive two tickets.

The deadline to RSVP is January 10th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!