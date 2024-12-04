Trump Chooses David Warrington For WH Counsel Role, Previous Pick Will Take On Different Position

David Warrington. (Photo via: Republican National Lawyers Association)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:40 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he has selected David Warrington, his top campaign lawyer, to be his White House counsel in his upcoming administration.

In a statement, Trump announced that Warrington will be the president’s assistant and senior lawyer in the White House.

Warrington has appeared before courts and regulatory bodies, such as the Federal Election Commission, on behalf of the First Amendment rights of several candidates, committees, interest organizations, and associations.

As general lawyer for the Ron Paul 2012 presidential campaign and as lead counsel for the Trump campaign’s Rules, Platform, and Credentials operation at the RNC Convention in Cleveland in 2016, he has represented a number of presidential campaigns. State and local elected officials, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and national and state political party bodies have all been represented by him.

In a federal court case in 2016, he successfully maintained the Virginia Republican Party’s freedom to establish its own guidelines for choosing delegates to the National Convention.

“Dave has represented me well as my personal attorney, and as General Counsel for my Presidential Campaign,” Trump said in a statement.

William McGinley, a lawyer from the President-elect’s previous administration, was previously named White House counsel by Trump in mid-November. However, Trump announced on Wednesday that McGinley will take on a new position as counsel to the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) instead, an initiative spearheaded by Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to reduce government waste, regulations, and overspending.

“Bill will play a crucial role in liberating our Economy from burdensome Regulations, excess spending, and Government waste,” Trump said in a statement. “He will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to provide advice and guidance to end the bloated Federal Bureaucracy.”

