Trump Suggests He Could Win California If ‘Jesus Came Down’ To Audit Votes: ‘If We Had An Honest Vote Counter’

Donald Trump smiles as he attends services at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was cheered on by church members. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:39 PM – Wednesday, August 28, 2024

When Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was recently interviewed by talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw, the former president suggested he would win the notoriously liberal state of California if “Jesus came down” to count the votes in The Golden State.

Advertisement

“If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California…” Trump stated. “In other words, if we had an HONEST vote counter, a really honest vote counter… If we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.” “I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place. It’s a very dishonest [state] – everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots, I think it is?” Trump continued.

The interview also touched on a widely misconstrued comment highlighted by left-wing media outlets. Trump had previously stated that if he wins, then “you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

However, mainstream media outlets portrayed Trump’s comment to mean that should he win, it would somehow be the last election in American history and Trump would refuse to give up power following a second term.

“They demonize you a lot,” McGraw stated in the interview. “They make a big deal out of the fact that you said, ‘You’re only gonna have to vote one time, you elect me you’re only gonna have to vote one time.’”

Trump: “I said to the Christians, we’ve gotta win this election. If we win this election, I’ll straighten everything out in less than 4 years by a lot,” he clarified. “In other words, I’m saying you don’t HAVE to vote [in the future] – it doesn’t mean we’re not gonna have elections! You’re gonna have elections, but you have to vote this time, because we have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

In February, Trump also previously warned Christians about the possible retaliation that could come with a Kamala Harris election win, explaining what the repercussions could be should she defeat him.

“Remember, every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches, just like every fascist regime has tried to co-opt them and control them,” Trump told hundreds of cheering attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville. “And, in America, the radical left is trying to do both.” “The left is trying to shame Christians,” Trump added. “They’re trying to shame us. I’m a very proud Christian.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!