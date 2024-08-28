Harris And Walz To Appear In CNN Interview, Making It The First Of Their Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

3:39 PM – Wednesday, August 28, 2024

2024 Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, her vice-presidential pick, will appear in their first interview since entering the race.

Harris and Walz (D-Minn) are set to appear in an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio.) had consistently criticized Harris for refraining from taking part in any journalist-led sit-down interview for the past few weeks even though she is the Democrat ticket’s frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Vance and former President Donald Trump have held many media interviews during that time.

In addition to the interviews, Trump has also appeared on a number of popular podcasts that reach millions of young voters. Trump has discussed his campaign policies, how he can “Make America Great Again,” and what his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, brings to the table.

“I think it’s really disgraceful, both for Kamala Harris but also for a lot of the American media that participates in this stuff, to have a person who has been the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party for 17 days and refuses to take a single question from the American media,” Vance said in Wisconsin earlier this month.

In an otherwise sentimental campaign thus far, Harris’s interview will offer her the first opportunity to clarify her stance on a range of national and international issues. She will also have the opportunity, should she so choose, to discuss how her views differ from Biden’s.

Previously, Harris has faced immense criticism for her interviews. In 2021, during a sit-down interview with NBC Host Lester Holt, Harris was asked why she had not visited the U.S.-Mexico border as part of her assignment to investigate root causes of migration from Central and South America. The question prompted her to become visibly flustered.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said in the interview. “We’ve been to the border. So, this whole… This whole, this whole thing, about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Holt said in response: “You haven’t been to the border.”

“I, and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t – I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” Harris said with a laugh. She added: “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

