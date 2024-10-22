Trump Suggests Harris Is ‘Lazy’ For Having Light Schedule 2 Weeks Before Election, Other Dems Campaign For Her

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion at the Latino Summit held at Trump National Doral Golf Club on October 22, 2024 in Doral, Florida. With 14 days to go until Election Day, Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris continue to crisscross the country asking for votes. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:39 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

45th President Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “lazy as hell” on Tuesday for essentially having no campaign events on her schedule just two weeks before election day.

“She’s sleeping right now. She couldn’t go on the trail,” Trump told a gathering of Latino supporters at a campaign roundtable in Doral, Florida. “You’d think when you have 14 days left, you wouldn’t be sleeping,” Trump continued.

“We’ve gone 52 days in a row, and I’m going to go 14 more days, and we’re gonna have a big victory party, hopefully.”

The 60-year-old vice president had no speeches or any public appearances scheduled for Tuesday.

However, the vice president’s office countered Trump’s claim, arguing that Harris’ campaign schedule currently has two separate interviews planned: the first one with NBC’s Hallie Jackson at 3:40 p.m., which will air on “NBC Nightly News” at around 6:30 p.m., and the other at 4:30 p.m. with Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro.

Meanwhile, the Republican nominee was scheduled to hold an evening rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, after departing Florida.

“I said, ‘Where is she campaigning today?’ [and they said] ‘Sir, she’s got a day off,’” Trump remarked at the Latino-focused event. “You have 14 days left for the presidency and she’s taking a day off. This is not what you want.”

Trump continued speaking on Harris’ light and open schedule during the morning event.

“I was going to hit her really hard on the trail today, but now I don’t have to because she’s off — she’s off,” he said. “I can’t get over it. Who the hell takes off when you have 14 days left? And she’ll take a couple more days off too. You know why? Because she’s lazy as hell and she’s got that reputation,” he said.

On Monday, Harris visited three battleground states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin with Republican “RINO” Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), in an attempt to persuade suburban and Republican voters who do not support Trump.

On Wednesday, the Democrat VP will participate in an evening CNN town hall.

Additionally, former President Barack Obama appeared in Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday in order to campaign for Harris, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is holding two events in the Badger State, and President Biden is joining Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for an event in New Hampshire.

