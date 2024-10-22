Kari Lake’s Office On Lockdown After Campaign Staffer Opens Envelope Containing ‘Suspicious’ Substance

OAN’s Sophia Flores
2:30 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Republican Senatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office has been put on lockdown after a campaign staffer opened a package that contained a “suspicious” substance.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for her campaign told Fox News Digital that when an intern opened an envelope, there was a note that said, “caution anthrax,” along with a suspicious substance.
The mysterious substance found at the Phoenix office is currently being tested.
“The radical left, with help from the mainstream media, has escalated its attacks against me from baseless smears and legal harassment to physical threats. Today, my office received a suspicious envelope, potentially containing anthrax — an attempt to intimidate and silence me,” Lake stated. “This isn’t just about me; it’s an attack on our movement. I won’t be intimidated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The time to unite against these dangerous, un-American tactics is now.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
