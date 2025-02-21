Trump Slams Maine’s Governor After She Refuses To Comply In Banning Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports: ‘See You In Court’

Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) reacts after challenging U.S. President Donald Trump over federal law on the issue of trans women in sports as Trump addressed a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a bipartisan group of Governors for a working session at the White House as part The National Governors Association winter meetings. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:26 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

In a heated exchange with Maine’s Democrat governor, President Donald Trump threatened to halt federal aid from the state if she does not comply with his prohibition on biological male athletes participating in girls’ and womens’ sports.

“I signed really historic orders to get critical race theory (CRT) and transgender ideology out of the schools and out of our military. It’s all going out. It’s no longer,” Trump reminded the public on Thursday, prior to the exchange.

The executive order by President Trump was signed on February 5th.

It barred transgender athletes, specifically biological boys and men who identify as transgender females, from competing in girls’ and womens’ sports, making it both safer and fairer, as biological males have been scientifically proven to hold an athletic advantage over females due to their larger lung capacity and strength — among other physical attributes.

A recently published United Nations study revealed that over 600 female athletes lost nearly 900 medals to transgender-identifying athletes (males) — revealing the extent at which female athletes have been deprived of accolades in which they otherwise would have won.

“Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels which are higher than the average range for females even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity,” the study reads. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport.”

Despite the U.N. study and President Trump’s executive order, Maine has still stubbornly vowed to defy the president’s order. As a result, a biological male athlete won first place in the women’s pole vaulting Class B state championship in Maine as recently as Monday.

“I heard men are still playing in Maine,” Trump stated on Thursday. “We’re not gonna give any federal money. They are still saying, ‘We want men to play in women’s sports.’ And I cannot believe they’re doing that.”

“We’re not gonna give them any federal funding – none whatsoever, until they clean that up,” Trump continued.

The exchange occurred on Friday morning at the White House, where Trump asked Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine), in front of everyone during the National Governors Association, if she would comply with his executive order.

“You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” Trump stated. “And by the way – your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal although I did very well there, your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports.”

Mills responded to Trump’s demand, asserting: “See you in court.”

Trump quickly clapped back, declaring: “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that, that should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Following the meeting, Mills added: “the State of Maine will NOT be intimidated by the president’s threats.”

“If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” she continued.

