Trump: Tim Cook Moving Apple Manufacturing From Mexico To The U.S.

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:48 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

President Donald Trump told a group of governors that Apple CEO Tim Cook promised him that the company’s manufacturing would shift from Mexico to the U.S. during a meeting at the White House on Friday.

Cook “stopped two plants in Mexico” and said the major tech company will build products in the U.S. instead, the president stated.

“They don’t want to be in the tariffs,” Trump said.

The manufacturing facilities Trump was referencing remains unclear. Foxconn Technology Group, which manufactures the company’s iPhones already has a large manufacturing presence in Mexico.

The Apple CEO becomes another tech industry leader who has looked to close his relationship with Trump since his re-election, while attending his inauguration last month and traveling to his Mar-a-Lago estate during his presidential transition.

However, Apple could be in the middle of a trade fight between the U.S. and China, after Trump assigned a 10% tariff on Chinese-made goods posing a challenge for Apple as it looks to strengthen its struggling iPhone sales.

Meanwhile, China is in the middle of a probe of Apple’s policies and the fees it charges app developers.

China is Apple’s biggest manufacturing hub, while the U.S. is its largest market.

During Trump’s first term, the Apple CEO was able to negotiate with the president to keep tariffs off its signature iPhone. This time however, the 47th president has said he will be looking to avoid exemptions for companies.

Taiwan has pledged to offer support to Foxconn helping shift production lines in the wake of Trump’s possible 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The tariffs are currently paused for now, but they could go into effect if he doesn’t see progress in immigration enforcement and the fentanyl crisis.

After the election victory, Cook posted on social media about how Apple is looking “forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”

