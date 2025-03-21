Trump Slams ‘Failing New York Times’ Outlet Over ‘Untrue’ Report Claiming Musk Will Be Briefed On ‘Potential War’ With China

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media in the Grand Foyer during a tour at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Friday, March 21, 2025

President Donald Trump slammed the “Failing New York Times” outlet for their March 20th report claiming that Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk will be briefed on potential war plans against China, prompting Trump to respond by labeling the report as “completely untrue.”

“The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China.’ How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!” Trump wrote on Thursday.

President Trump’s post was in response to a Thursday report from the New York Times, which claimed that the U.S. Pentagon was scheduled to brief Musk on military plans for “any war that might break out with China.”

The briefing reportedly included 20 to 30 slides laying out a hypothetical plan, should war break out between the U.S. and China, according to the outlet.

The Times report voiced concerns regarding the alleged briefing, as Musk’s company, Tesla, “has extensive financial interests in China” — while Musk has reportedly developed business relationships with Chinese CEOs and officials over time, the outlet continued.

The Times claimed that two “anonymous” U.S. officials informed them of the alleged briefing, with another claiming that the briefing “would be China focused.”

Additionally, President Trump later issued a second post, maintaining that the outlet’s alleged sources are completely “made up” and fake.

“Their FAKE concept for this story is that because Elon does some business in China, that he is very conflicted and would immediately go to top Chinese officials and ‘spill the beans.’ RATINGS CHALLENGED FAKE NEWS CNN immediately picked up on this absolutely ridiculous and false story, which is probably libelous, and went heavy with it,” Trump wrote.

“Fortunately, nobody was watching! Maggot Hagerman, the really dumb ‘scammer’ who constantly writes about me for the Times, using anonymous, made up (nonexistent!) sources, and who I haven’t spoken to in ages, is a big part of the Scam. She lead the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, only to realize that she was duped and got it wrong,” he continued.

“She owes me a totally discredited Pulitzer Prize for her bad reporting. The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE…And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!”

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that he will be meeting with members of the administration at the Pentagon on Friday. However, Hegseth clarified that it is “NOT a meeting about ‘top secret China war plans.’ It’s an informal meeting about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production.”

“The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found.”

