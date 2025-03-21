Michelle Obama On Politics: ‘I’m Not Interested’

Michelle Obama speaks on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:42 AM – Friday, March 21, 2025

Former Democrat President Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle, has asserted that being a mother has made her not want to pursue politics.

The former first lady told podcaster Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce, that her daughters are her top priority now — during an episode of the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” she said on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast released Thursday. “I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she said of daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to, you know, carve out their own identity but they got a lot of practice in those years in the White House.”

Despite rumors related to becoming a possible Democrat presidential candidate in the future, Michelle doubled down, declaring that she has zero interest in running for office.

“When people ask me, would I ever run, the answer is no,” she told Kelce before adding that people who suggest her for public office “have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

During the podcast, the former first lady emphasized that her daughters were the reason why the idea would never become a reality.

“Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves,” she said. “It’s like, OK, I think we’ve done enough.” “They’ve already served their time,” she added. “It would be unthinkable.” “I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she said of her girls. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity.”

During the middle of 2024, a Reuters/Ispos poll showed Michelle was the only Democrat with a lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — receiving 50% support to his 39%.

When the family was living in the White House, Michelle’s daughters were teenagers, and she expressed a desire to make sure that the girls turned out “normal.” One example she discussed was letting them drive after they received their licenses.

The former first lady also generated headlines when she did not accompany her husband to former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, as well as President Donald Trump’s inauguration — which were both in January.

