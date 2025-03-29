Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting ‘Anti-American Ideology’ At Smithsonian Museums

The Smithsonian Institution Building is seen on the National Mall on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reshape and remove contact that “portrays American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive” and promote “American greatness” at the Smithsonian Institute, and it’s collection of 21 museums, 14 education centers and the National Zoo. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:44 AM – Saturday, March 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting “anti-American Ideology” in the Smithsonian Institution.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Trump signed the order aimed at removing “anti-American ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution and restoring monuments that were removed during the past five years.

The executive order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” directs Vice President JD Vance to remove “improper partisan ideology” from the Smithsonian, which the order claims has promoted the idea that American history is “inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.”

“Over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth,” the order states.

“This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light.”

According to the Smithsonian Institution website, they were founded in 1846 as a public-private partnership.

The order states that one aspect of this “anti-American ideology” the administration plans to address is how the Biden Administration supported training by an organization that pushes for undermining “Western foundations” at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, where Park Rangers were told their racial identity should govern how they interpret history to tourists.

Another issue the order will address is the American Art Museum which currently features an exhibit that purports to show how “sculpture has been a powerful tool in promoting scientific racism” and claims that the United States has “used race to establish and maintain systems of power, privilege, and disenfranchisement.”

Several more facets of this “anti-American ideology” will be addressed, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture which has proclaimed that “hard work,” “individualism,” and “the nuclear family” are aspects of “White culture.”

The American Women’s History Museum currently intends to recognize biological male athletes who participate in women’s sports. The decision forbids the museum from including transgender-identifying men, stating that financing should “celebrate the achievements of women” and “not recognize men as women in any respect.”

It also directs Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to identify monuments under federal control that were torn down to “perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history” and “take action to reinstate” them. Burgum is also tasked with ensuring that current monuments “do not contain descriptions, depictions, or other content that inappropriately disparage Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times), and instead focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!