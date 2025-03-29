Police: Babysitter Arrested After Fatal Stabbing Of 3-Year-Old 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Saturday, March 29, 2025

A Las Vegas babysitter has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a three-year-old.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement that Marketta Phillips, 41, has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of a toddler. The incident reportedly took place in an apartment at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday while the victim’s father was at work.

According to police, Phillips stabbed the girl before fleeing the scene when her father returned home. The apartment, located in the 4200 block of Channel 10 Drive, is approximately five miles south of Downtown Las Vegas.

When Las Vegas police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim with several stab wounds inside the apartment and performed life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries. Phillips was found near the location and arrested.

Phillips was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. The cause for the murder is unknown, as well as to what Phillips’ relationship with the child or her father is.

News3LV reported that Phillips made her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday. A judge ordered her to be held without bail.

According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, this is not Phillips first run with authorities. The outlet reported that about a week prior to the incident, police responded to the same unit where the child was killed, and Phillips was put on a “Legal 2000,” a 72-hour mental health crisis hold.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!