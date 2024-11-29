Trump Shares Parody Video Of Him Crashing Democrat Thanksgiving

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

3:20 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump continues to lean into internet meme culture by sharing a spoof video of him crashing a Democrat Thanksgiving.

It’s unclear who created the video, however, it went viral Thursday before Trump shared it on his Truth Social account.

It is a parody of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and features familiar faces like Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Trump also reshared a campaign ad, highlighting the opportunity before America as he prepares to return to the White House.

In the meantime, Trump and his family spent Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort surrounded by friends and allies.

Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone were among some of those spotted jamming out to the Village People’s ‘YMCA’ to celebrate the holiday.

