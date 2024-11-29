Global Amazon Worker Strike Over Black Friday Weekend Could Lead To Significant Delivery Delays

People hold placards during a protest in support of Amazon workers in Union Square, New York on February 20, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:51 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Amazon employees in over 20 countries are engaging in strikes, starting on Black Friday, stemming from “labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy,” according to UNI Global Union and Progressive International, the organization assembling the international strikes.

The strike has been coined “Make Amazon Pay,” and is reportedly uniting over 80 trade unions and advocacy groups. The strikes are expected to hit cities in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and Brazil, along with others.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” stated Christy Hoffman, the general secretary of UNI Global Union. “[Jeff] Bezos’ company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped. We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all.”

“Amazon squeezes everything that it can get, but it changes its behavior depending on its jurisdiction,” stated James Schneider, the communications director for Progressive International. “Let’s say, in Sweden, it engages much better at how it operates with trade unions. But in the U.S., it engages in union busting.”

This year’s Amazon protest marks the fifth annual demonstration in which workers attempt to disrupt Black Friday weekend and “hold Amazon accountable around the world.”

Meanwhile, Amazon has defended their working conditions, pay and benefits, characterizing the Global Union as “intentionally misleading.”

“This group is being intentionally misleading and continues to promote a false narrative,” stated Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards. “The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities – all from day one. We’ve created more than 1.5 million jobs around the world, and counting, and we provide a modern, safe, and engaging workplace whether you work in an office or at one of our operation buildings.”

Amazon accounts for 18% of global Black Friday sales, earning over $170 billion within holiday sales, according to a recently released earning report.

The upcoming strikes could lead to delays for customers expecting deliveries, according to economy experts.

