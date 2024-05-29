Trump Says ‘Mother Teresa Could Not Beat These Charges’ As N.Y. Jury Enters Deliberations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump with attorney Todd Blanche speaks to the media during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan has given the jury their instructions and deliberations have begun. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)

12:43 PM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

After a full day of closing arguments, the judge in Donald Trump’s New York trial has instructed the jury and has sent them off to deliberate.

The panel of 12 jurors are officially debating. They are tasked with weighing the evidence presented by both the prosecution and defense regarding the 34-counts against Trump.

The jurors will notify the court once they’ve reached a verdict. The verdict will then be read in court, where the jurors will confirm it reflects their vote.

Depending on what they decide, the case may be dismissed, Judge Juan Merchan will declare a mistrial or Trump will face sentencing.

If convicted, Trump could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Although each felony count carries a potential sentence of up to four years, totaling 136 years, New York law caps the sentence for this type of crime at 20 years. A guilty verdict requires a unanimous jury.

Trump spoke outside of the courtroom on Wednesday, saying that the charges against him are politically motivated.

“Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole country’s a mess, between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace. And I mean that. Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we’ll see. We’ll see how we do,” he added.

Trump went on to say that instead of being on the campaign trail, he’s been stuck hanging around the courtroom for weeks.

“This is five weeks and five weeks of really essentially not campaigning, although I took a big lead in the polls over the last few weeks,” Trump stated. “Something is going on, because I think the people of this country see that this is a rigged deal.”

