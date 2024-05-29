Actor Dennis Quaid Says He Will Be Voting For Trump In The 2024 Election

The Substance” Photocall – The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Dennis Quaid attends the “The Substance” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Actor Dennis Quaid says that he will be voting for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. He cited the Biden administration’s “weaponization of the justice system” as one major reason for his vote.

During a television interview on Tuesday with host Piers Morgan of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the Hollywood actor expressed that Trump’s policy record and Democrats’ “weaponization of the justice system” is what ultimately convinced him to vote for the former president.

“People might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole,” Quaid said. “I think… I’m gonna vote for him in the next election, it just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump, until what I saw is, more than politics… I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution.”

“Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” he added.

Morgan then asked the Yours, Mine, & Ours actor if he thinks someone has to like Trump in order to vote for him, to which Quaid replied that even though he has felt slightly embarrassed by some of Trump’s past rhetoric, “as president… the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did.”

“What he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby, the way he defeated ISIS in three weeks. You know, people don’t even remember it happened so fast. How he stood up for us overseas. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people and that’s what makes him a leader. Rather than, what I kind of compare it to, what was going on in Jimmy Carter’s administration, where we’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal,” he said. “I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about, and I do believe that to be true and sincere.”

Quad was also questioned on his opinion regarding current President Joe Biden, to which he said, “I don’t feel he’s at the helm, I don’t feel he’s there… I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them. And now I’m really gonna get some blowback, but that’s the way I feel.”

Quad concluded the interview by expressing optimism that Americans can come together across the political divide even after the election, stating that “It doesn’t have to be the end of the world, whoever is elected.”

