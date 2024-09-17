Trump Says Garvey Has ‘No Chance’ Of Winning Senate Seat Without MAGA Backing

Republican Senate candidate Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player, tosses a baseball to supporters at his election night watch party on March 5, 2024 in Palm Desert, California. Garvey and Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are projected to win the ‘jungle primary’ for a California U.S. Senate seat. Democrats and Republicans are voting in 15 states on Super Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:52 PM – Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Former President Donald Trump maintained that Republican Senate candidate Steve Garvey does not have a chance of winning a Senate seat without being backed by MAGA Republicans.

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump was asked whether he would endorse Garvey while campaigning in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Trump responded, saying he “doesn’t know much” yet about Garvey, but added that he believes Garvey has made a “big mistake” by not reaching out to him or other “MAGA” Republicans.

Trump was then asked if Garvey had asked for his endorsement, to which he reiterated that they had not spoken.

“Steve Garvey’s a nice guy. I don’t [really] know him, at all. But if he doesn’t reach out to MAGA, he has absolutely no chance,” Trump said.

Trump also used the opportunity to blast Garvey’s opponent, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), asserting that Schiff is “one of the most disgusting human beings.”

“And to think he’s going to be a senator, that’s why you need me as president, because this guy is a sleazebag,” he added.

Garvey, a former baseball player on the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, will face Schiff in November after both advanced through California’s primary in March, defeating Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

The Senate seat opened up after Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away in September of 2023.

A poll by RealClearPolitics has shown Schiff leading Garvey by 57.3% to 33%.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!