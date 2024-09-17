AG Merrick Garland: DOJ Will ‘Spare No Resource’ In Investigation Of Second Attempted Trump Assassination

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on August 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Officials with the Department of Justice held the news conference to make an announcement pertaining to their antitrust lawsuit against the real estate software company RealPage. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:09 PM – Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The Department of Justice will “spare no resource” in its probe into the second attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s life, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Garland delivered the remarks at the beginning of a Justice Department celebration honoring the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) for its thirty years.

“The FBI is continuing to investigate the attempted assassination of the former president that occurred on Sunday in Florida. We are grateful he is safe,” Garland said. “The entire Justice Department, including in particular the FBI, the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of Florida, the national security division, are all coordinating closely with our local state law enforcement partners on the ground.” “We will all work together to — and tirelessly — to determine accountability in this matter. We will spare no resource in this investigation.”

Following his arrest on Sunday for his alleged acts outside of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with federal firearms charges on Monday. Routh is accused of setting up a sniper’s nest while Trump was playing golf, in order to plan an assassination.

With a scoped AK-47 rifle, Secret Service agents noticed Routh between 300 and 500 yards from the former president, close to Trump’s Palm Beach County golf course’s sixth hole.

According to the police, Routh had been waiting there for around twelve hours.

Nearly two months had passed since Trump was injured on live television during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, when the attempted assassination was foiled. That investigation is still being conducted, authorities say.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!