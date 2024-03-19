Trump Rules Out Ramaswamy As VP, Will Consider Him For Cabinet Position

U.S. entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy endorses Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN's James Meyers

11:55 AM -Tuesday, March 19, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has revealed that he will not be picking biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as his potential vice president. However, he is still considering him for a cabinet position.

Ramaswamy ran against Trump and then quickly endorsed the former president after dropping out following the January 15th Iowa caucus.

The announcement comes after Ramaswamy has been linked to become Trump’s VP for the past few months, while the former president has teased a running mate “short list” but refused to reveal the identity of his top choice.

According to Bloomberg, Ramaswamy will be a contender for the Homeland Security secretary role, among other positions.

“There’s a lot of press speculation, but I can tell you Vivek’s top focus is making sure we get President Trump elected so that we can take America First to the next level,” Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the New York Post in response to the report.

“This country would be lucky to have him serve in the next administration and beyond. In the meantime, Vivek is focused on driving change in the private sector and reforming our economy, including by continuing to push back against the ESG cancer in corporate America,” she continued.

Additionally, other possible candidates to Trump’s executive team include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, according to Bloomberg.

During a Fox News Town Hall last month, Trump responded in a positive manner when asked if former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) were on a “short list” of potential running mates.

However, DeSantis ruled out the idea the next day, while other potential picks have expressed openness to the possibility.

