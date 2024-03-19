Over Half Of GOP Senators Support Kari Lake 

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:21 PM – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake has gained more than half of GOP senator political endorsements.

On Tuesday, Lake (R-Ariz.) gained the support of Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) who endorsed her in a statement.

“I endorse Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona, because Kari will fight to secure the border, lower prices for American families, and restore American Energy Independence,” Budd said in a statement. “We need Kari in the Senate to stop [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer’s Far-Left agenda. She’ll fight for conservative policies that will make us a strong nation again.”

Lake has an advantage over her opponent, Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who, according to his campaign website, has only received three endorsements from the upper chamber.

Nearly 30 Republican senators have publicly endorsed Lake’s campaign. Although, Gallego might soon gain more support after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) declared she would not seek reelection, making it a two-way race and presenting the opportunity for Democrat senators to support Gallego’s candidacy.

More endorsements are expected in the upcoming weeks following Lake’s visit to Capitol Hill earlier this month. She reportedly made the trip to garner additional support from Republicans.

In the Senate, Democrats currently have a 51-49 advantage thanks to the support of two Independents. However, in the 2024 election, 34 seats will be up for grabs, and Democrats will need to defend 23 of them.

With border security emerging as a popular issue facing voters, Republicans see Arizona as a potential pickup. Former President Donald Trump has also previously endorsed Lake in the Arizona race.

