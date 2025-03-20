Trump Reveals The ‘One Thing’ He Admires About ‘Sleepy Joe’

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden continued the tradition inviting the newly-elected president to meet at the White House after Trump won the presidential election on November 5. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:18 AM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

President Donald Trump handed down some sarcastic praise toward former President Joe Biden this week, giving him an applause for his ability to fall asleep quickly.

“The only thing I admired about sleepy Joe Biden is the following,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview recorded Tuesday. “He’d go to a beach, lay down on a cot — barely able to get his feet through the sand — he’d lay down and within minutes he’s sleeping and have cameras watching.” “I could never do that,” Trump continued. “I would never be able to sleep like that. That’s the only thing that I think that was wonderful. It was a disaster, this man was a disaster.”

During the first Trump administration, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson claimed that the president was getting only four to five hours of sleep per night.

“I don’t sleep much,” the 47th president told Ingraham this week. “A lot of people that love what they are doing don’t sleep much, I find. And so far it’s been OK.”

During most of his presidency, Trump mocked Biden, giving him the nickname “sleepy Joe,” keeping his tradition alive of nicknames for his past rivals, including “Little Marco [Rubio]” and “Crooked Hillary [Clinton].”

“He goes to the beach all the time,” then-candidate Trump riffed during a campaign rally last October. “Somebody told him he looks great in a bathing suit. Typically — typically — an 82-year-old man does not look great in a bathing suit. There may be a couple, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it.”

Despite the jabs, Trump did say that Biden left him an “inspirational” note in the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk during the transition. It’s a tradition for the outgoing president to leave the incoming leader a note in their desk. The tradition first started in 1989, when Ronald Reagan left a note for George H.W. Bush.

“My prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation,” Biden wrote in the letter. “May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.”

Earlier this week, Trump pulled Secret Service protection for former first children Ashley and Hunter Biden.

Additionally, the Republican downplayed the legitimacy of Biden’s pardons this week because of his use of autopen.

