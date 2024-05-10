Trump Reveals Son Barron Likes To Give Him Political Advice

Barron Trump (L) smiles as his father US President Donald Trump speaks during the pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey Drumstick in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:37 PM – Friday, May 10, 2024

Update 3:05 PM: The story has been updated to reflect the news that Barron Trump will no longer be a delegate at the 2024 Republican convention.

45th President Donald J. Trump has revealed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, likes politics and gives him advice.

On Friday, the former president went on the “Kayal and Company” show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. During the conversation, he brought up “good-looking” Barron multiple times. He discussed his son’s passion for politics and how he is as a student.

“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump stated. “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

The 18-year-old, who is set to graduate high school on May 17th, has yet to decide on where he would like to attend college.

“He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college. And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month,” Trump said.

The former president has been vocal of his disapproval of the anti-Israel protests that have been occurring on college campuses across the country.

“I say remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn,” Trump said.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the youngest Trump was selected to be a Florida delegate for this summer’s Republican National Convention.

However on Friday afternoon, it was reported that Barron declined the invitation due to “prior commitments.”

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” said a statement from the office of former First Lady Melania Trump.

The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15th-18th.

