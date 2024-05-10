Microsoft Launches New AI Service For U.S. Spies

(Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:05 PM – Friday, May 10, 2024

U.S. Intelligence agencies will soon be using a secret generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Microsoft that allows America’s spies to utilize AI models in order to better analyze sensitive information.

Microsoft’s generative AI model for intelligence agencies aims to work around security issues that come from large language models’ (LLMs) connection to the internet, which is typically used as a resource for training those models.

Bloomberg reported that the new AI tool will be the first LLM fully separated from the internet.

William Chappell, Microsoft’s CTO for strategic missions and technology, told Bloomberg that the AI Tool was put into an “air-gapped” cloud environment that is isolated from the internet. It features a model based on GPT-4 along with supporting tools.

GPT-4 is used to craft computer code and analyze information. When configured properly as a chatbot, GPT-4 can power AI assistants that converse in a human-like manner.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had an isolated version—when isolated means it’s not connected to the internet—and it’s on a special network that’s only accessible by the U.S. government,” Chappell told Bloomberg.

Additionally, Chappell told the outlet that the new AI platform is made to read files but not learn from them in a way that would impact its output or from the broader internet.

“You don’t want it to learn on the questions that you’re asking and then somehow reveal that information,” he told Bloomberg.

Chappell also noted that the new AI tool could be accessed by almost 10,000 members of the intelligence community who already have access to top-secret data.

The new AI tool went live on Thursday and it will enter a testing and accreditation phase before it can be fully operational by the intelligence community.

“It is now deployed. It’s live. It’s answering questions. It will write code as an example of the type of thing it’ll do,” Chappell told Bloomberg.

