Trump Receives Massive Standing Ovation At UFC 302

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:10 PM – Sunday, June 2, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump received a “staggering” standing ovation at UFC 302 just days after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records by a Manhattan jury.

On Saturday evening, Trump entered The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with his longtime friend and UFC President, Dana White at his side. The duo were met with massive cheers from the audience.

The crowd at the stadium, located just 10 miles from the site of his so-called hush money trial, started chanting “F*** Joe Biden” and “We want Trump.”

Many notable figures, such as podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and comedian Theo Von were ecstatic to see the president.

Sean Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion, used his victory speech in the octagon to publicly express his support for the Republican.

“President Trump, you’re the man, bro. It is a damn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man. Let’s get it done,” he said.

On Thursday, a jury of 12 found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The Manhattan jury reached the verdict in just over 11 hours.

His sentencing has been set for July 11th.

The Republican National Convention event will be held from July 15th-18th.

