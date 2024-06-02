Burgum: Voters More Concerned About Inflation Than Trials

Supporters of former U.S. President Trump, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (C), U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) (C-R) and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (2nd-R) listen as Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day’s at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Ruttle – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

1:02 PM – Sunday, June 2, 2024

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says he doesn’t believe the trials against President Donald Trump are going to have a major impact on votes.

While speaking with CBS “Face The Nation” on Sunday, Burgum (R-N.D.) said he believes voters are going to head to the polls more concerned about issues closer to home, particularly inflation and cost of living.

The North Dakota governor told CBS that the American people are more concerned about day-to-day difficulties of the Biden administration’s tenure than legal struggles.

“I think part of it, of course, polling is a point in time and I had a chance to briefly look at some of your poll numbers this morning,” he said. “And I also saw there that almost two thirds of the respondents said they weren’t paying close attention. And I understand that they’re not paying close attention to the trial, because most Americans out there, you know…working Americans don’t have time to watch, you know, TV all day, read every report, because they’re facing all the things, you know, putting food on the table, gas in the car, all the challenges that they’re facing. And I think that as this moment in time passes, when we have the election coming this fall, people are going to make a decision about, were they better, are they better off today than they were four years ago? And this is an unusual thing, that this is not…President Trump’s not a candidate that’s unknown or never run before. They had an opportunity to live their life under four years of him. And they had a chance to, you know, prosper. And they had a chance to understand what the world was like. No wars. And now…it’s a very different situation. So, I think, ‘Well, this is…it’s interesting,’ and it’s captivating right now to a lot of people. The election is not going to turn on this trial.”

Burgum has recently been in the spotlight as a strong contender for President Donald Trump’s vice president pick.

President Trump is expected to announce his choice at the Republican National Convention in July.

