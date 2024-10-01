Trump Reacts To Iran Launching Rockets At Israel

US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 22, 2017. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

12:20 PM – Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Donald Trump released a statement soon after Israel Defense Forces reported that rockets were incoming from Iran.

Advertisement

He stated that the world is on fire, is spiraling out of control and that there is no leadership.

Trump said that when he was president, Iran was in total check as they were starved for cash, fully contained and desperate to make a deal. There was no war in the Middle East, or in Europe.

He also reiterated that there was harmony in Asia and no Afghanistan catastrophe under the Trump presidency.

He says it is no surprise Iran wants Kamala Harris to be president because they know as long as she is in power they can take advantage of America.

Trump said if he is elected, he promises four more years of peace.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!