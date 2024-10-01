Romanian Court Orders Return Of Seized Luxury Cars To Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate (C), speaks to journalists as he is brought in for questioning by the Romanian gendarmes after a ten-hour long raid by police at their residency in Bucharest on August 21, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:03 PM – Tuesday, October 1, 2024

A Romanian court has ruled that controversial social media personality Andrew Tate be handed back all of his luxury cars, which had been seized previously by prosecutors during a human trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, the court ruled that the vehicles be returned to Tate, as well as his brother Tristan who similarly had his luxury cars seized, in the next 24 hours.

Tate was initially charged with “forming an organized criminal group, trafficking in persons, trafficking in minors, having sex with a minor, and money laundering.”

As a result, he was placed under house arrest in August while a second investigation was conducted.

In addition, Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate, and four other suspects are still being investigated by prosecutors. This is a less severe form of preventive custody than Tate’s house arrest.

All parties have refuted any misconduct.

Throughout the probe, prosecutors had seized both men’s vehicles and a number of other assets as part of its search efforts. The other assets seized were not mentioned in surfacing reports.

According to his representatives, the taken vehicles included a Lamborghini, a Maybach, a Maserati, two McLarens, and four Ferraris.

The Tates’ defense lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, also said in a statement that the ruling “could not have been different, considering the details of the case.”

The Tate brothers were already charged in mid-2023 in a different case involving human trafficking and sexual exploitation. That trial is on hold while the Bucharest Court of Appeals considers a challenge.

