Trump Proudly Displays His Famous Framed Mug Shot Outside Oval Office

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:40 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025

The corridor outside the Oval Office now proudly displays President Donald Trump’s famous mug shot, one of the most searched images of the president that became a symbol of defiance against the Biden administration and others who attempted to have him locked up.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued the famous booking photo, which features Trump staring directly into the camera, as one does in a mugshot, soon after Trump turned himself in back in August 2023 on alleged claims that he had unlawfully plotted to rig the Georgia 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign took advantage of the media-frenzied mug shot, which was unprecedented for a former U.S. president, using it to generate funds for his campaign by slapping the image onto mugs, T-shirts, and other merchandise.

Critics of Trump tried to paint the image as humiliating, but for Trump and his supporters, it became a badge of honor as he was continuously charged with crimes in several Democrat-led “lawfare” cases, which he characterized as political persecution during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump even recreated the same expression from his mug shot in his official presidential portrait—which was released before his inauguration.

The new wall piece was initially seen in a photograph that was taken on Thursday at the White House—during Trump’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’s is directly responsible for having the framed mug shot displayed. It hangs on the wall in the hallway outside the Oval Office.

“The mug shot is the best ever—it just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot. That’s the No. 1 mug shot of all time. It’s really an amazing thing. Since it happened, the support among the Black community and Hispanic community has skyrocketed,” Trump said in June last year. The mug shot “is going to be the most iconic photo in the history of U.S. politics, if not perhaps the history of the United States. I’m not worried about that one at all,” he said in August last year.

