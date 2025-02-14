Media Meltdown: Bias, Censorship, And False Narratives As Trump Returns

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:53 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025
The mainstream media seems to be in panic mode now that Trump is back in office. Joining Alicia Summers to break down the latest examples of bias and censorship is MRC NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck. First, CNN’s Scott Jennings called out the media’s double standards on presidential transparency and the Associated Press being excluded from the Oval Office. Then, MSNBC falsely claimed Trump awarded Elon Musk a $400 million Tesla contract—when in fact, it was Biden. Meanwhile, CBS likened a potential Ukraine peace deal to 1938’s appeasement of Hitler. And at the Munich Security Conference, VP J.D. Vance argued that Europe’s greatest threat isn’t external but its own crackdown on free speech.