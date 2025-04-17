Trump Promises ‘100%’ Chance Of Trade Deal With EU During WH Meeting With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outside the West Wing of the White House on April 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:11 PM – Thursday, April 17, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House and told reporters that he was hopeful that the United States and the European Union would come to a trade agreement.

Since Trump declared last week that his “Liberation Day” set of reciprocal tariffs would be put on hold for ninety days, Meloni, 48, is the first European leader to meet with the GOP president.

“We hope to make the West great again,” Meloni remarked at one point, echoing Trump’s earlier statement expressing hope that Europe, too, will become “great again.”

During their discussion, the GOP president attributed several of Europe’s current challenges to mass immigration, according to the BBC. Third world country immigrant populations have struggled to assimilate into European cultures and society overall.

In terms of illegal immigration in the EU, at least 124,935 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave an EU country in Q4-2024, a 16.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Of those, at least 28,630 were deported back to a third world country — a 24.3% increase from the same period in 2023, according to the European Commission.

Nonetheless, President Trump commended Meloni for her firm approach to immigration policy, stating that he wishes more leaders shared her mindset. In response, Meloni asserted that meaningful progress is underway — crediting Italy as an example of a catalyst for positive change.

“I’m optimistic,” the Italian PM said. “I’m sure we can make a [tariff] deal, and I am here to help with that,” Meloni told Trump before their lunch in the Cabinet Room. “I cannot lock this deal in the name of the European Union,” she noted. “[But] my goal would be to invite President Trump to pay an official visit to Italy and understand if there’s a possibility when it comes to organize also such a meeting with Europe.” “There will be a trade deal, 100%,” Trump responded, “but it will be a fair deal.”

Meloni, a close ally of the Trump administration, including Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk, is seen by the White House as the president’s “best bet” for starting negotiations on a so-called “bespoke” trade pact with the 27-member EU.

“President Trump will simply focus on how Italy’s marketplace can be opened up, but also how they can help us with the rest of Europe,” an administration official stated on Thursday morning. “We certainly see her as a valuable interlocutor.”

The Thursday meeting was the first time that Trump and Meloni have discussed policy in Washington, D.C., after meeting last December on the sidelines of the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

Trump and Meloni were anticipated to talk about trade, defense, Ukraine, and potential collaboration in space with vital technology like artificial intelligence (AI), The Post reported.

The 45th and 47th U.S. president also brought up the subject of European nations boosting their defense budgets in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, as the U.S. has taken the brunt of the financial burden in comparison to every other country globally.

“Europe, as you know, is committed to do more, is working on tools to allow and help the [NATO] member states in increasing the defense spending. And we are convinced that everyone has to do more,” Meloni said on Thursday, responding to a reporter’s question.

Additionally, administration officials indicated that the president intends to advocate for Italy to significantly increase its imports of American energy.

“President Trump aims to unleash American energy exports to the rest of the world,” an official said to reporters. “So you should expect a discussion centered on Italy’s interest to fuel this effort.”

