Target CEO Meets With Al Sharpton Amid ‘Backlash’ Over DEI Rollback, Boycott Threats

Al Sharpton (C) and civil rights attorney Ben Crump (R) speak to the media as Trevor Kelley (3rd L) and Trevor Kelley Jr. (L), son and grandson of Erliene Kelley who died in the Eaton Fire, look on before a memorial service for area wildfire victims at First AME Church on February 6, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:21 PM – Thursday, April 17, 2025

Target CEO Brian Cornell is set to meet with civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton this week in New York, amid heavy criticism over the company’s race and gender-based DEI programs.

Advertisement

Historically, Sharpton received heavy backlash for his previous involvement in the 1987 Tawana Brawley case, where he openly supported false rape allegations that Brawley, a Black woman, had fabricated at the time. She falsely accused four white men of kidnapping and raping her over a four-day period.

Meanwhile, the recent Target meeting, which was initiated by the retailer corporation, follows recent decisions by the company to scale back DEI initiatives — a decision that civil rights organizations highly criticized.

Target is one of several businesses that have dropped policies and initiatives meant to increase DEI demands, including Walmart, Amazon, and PepsiCo. Though Sharpton has not yet called for an official boycott, he has openly supported consumer “movements” urging shoppers to avoid Target.

“If an election determines your commitment to fairness, then fine, you have a right to withdraw from us, but then we have a right to withdraw from you,” he said.

Sharpton also noted in a statement that he is open to initiating a formal boycott, so long as Target chooses not to reaffirm its “support and investment” in the Black community and Black-owned businesses.

“I said, ‘If [Target CEO Brian Cornell] wants to have a candid meeting, we’ll meet,’” Sharpton said. “I want to first hear what he has to say.”

Meanwhile, since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January, the president has worked to end “racist and discriminatory” DEI programs within the federal government. He has also warned schools to do the same — or risk losing federal funds.

Target announced back in January that it would terminate its 3-year DEI targets and stop providing company reports to external groups, such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. The retail company also ended measures to force increased shelf space for products specifically from Black- and minority-owned businesses.

According to data firm Placer.ai, after the measures were halted, Target experienced store visits declining for 10 consecutive weeks — starting in late January. However, many have also attributed this to the fact that Target has consistently pushed transgender and LGBTQ ideology through its merchandise in the last two years.

The decline coincided with the public calls over the company’s decision.

Additionally, Rev. Jamal Bryant, an Atlanta-based pastor, has been another vocal critic of Target’s DEI policy shift. Bryant called for a “fast” from shopping at Target during lent — in order to demonstrate “Black consumer influence.”

Sharpton’s National Action Network recently engaged with other corporations facing similar scrutiny as well. He met PepsiCo executives after the beverage giant halted its DEI targets.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!