Trump Posts Reduced Bond In N.Y. Civil Fraud Case

OAN’s Brooke Mallory
6:06 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024
In order to pay the judgment in his New York civil fraud lawsuit, former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond on Monday. The original bond was set at a whopping $454 million.
With the payment, the GOP presidential nominee for 2024 has now most likely averted the worst-case scenario of having his assets seized and his bank accounts frozen.
Many critics of Trump are now fuming after assuming that the original amount would sink the former GOP president, who is successfully leading in the 2024 presidential polls.
Last Monday, a New York appeals court lowered the almost $500 million bail and gave an additional 10 days to the deadline.
At that point, the former president hinted that he would be able to disclose the updated bond total.
Furthermore, after the verdict in the New York civil fraud trial, Trump’s attorneys stated earlier this month that it had become “impossible” to post the prior $454 million bond.
In order to pay the previous bond by the original deadline, New York Attorney General Letitia James was eagerly prepared to freeze Trump’s bank accounts or take action to seize properties from his portfolio.
