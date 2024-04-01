Fla. Supreme Court Allows 6-Week Abortion Ban To Take Effect

The Florida Supreme Court building is pictured on November 10, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

6:00 PM – Monday, March 1, 2024

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld a 15-week abortion ban.

Monday’s decision also triggered a six-week abortion ban to take effect in 30 days. This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed the heartbeat protection act in April of last year.

Meanwhile, the bench also ruled that a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion will appear on the state’s ballot.

State Senator Erin Grall (R-Fla.) asserted that Florida should protect unborn babies. She also stated that the decision is not government overreach.

“This is not about government interference and abortion, but rather about allowing abortion up to the moment of birth, eliminating parental consent for minors, and allowing non-medical workers to diagnose patients, determine fetal viability, and approve late term abortions,” Grall said. “We must shine a light on barbarism of this effort and its extreme conflict with a culture in Florida that values life.”

In the ruling, justices wrote that Planned Parenthood was unable to demonstrate that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional.

